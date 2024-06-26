PEWAUKEE – Officials are investigating what is being called a “serious crash” at Pewaukee Road and Capitol Drive.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office tells WTMJ the intersection of Capitol Dr. and Pewaukee Rd. will be closed in all directions for the duration of the investigation.

One of the vehicles involved in a crash at Pewaukee Road and Capitol Drive off the road in a construction area. Image Credit: TMJ4 News

The Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office tells WTMJ they have not been called to the scene yet.

More information is expected later today.

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.