MILWAUKEE — Three Milwaukee men are in the Milwaukee County Jail and facing numerous felony charges after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop early Wednesday.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office report at about 12:50 AM, a deputy attempted to stop a sedan on W. National Ave. for reckless driving and speeding. The car had just exited westbound I-794 from the Lake Interchange. After seeing the car recklessly driving, the deputy waited for backup before attempting the traffic stop.

The 20-year-old male driver sped up and circled back onto the freeway, traveling northbound over the High-rise Bridge. Following the car, the deputies observed baggies of a white substance and a large handgun being thrown from the vehicle as it traveled from the south to the west in the Marquette Interchange.

The sedan entered and exited the freeway multiple times, finally exiting at Fon du Lac Avenue. Multiple MCSO squads converged on the area of W. Lisbon Avenue and N. 30th Street, where the car was decreasing its speed due to deflated tires.

The car finally stopped in an alley between N. 32nd and N. 33rd streets just north of W. Vine Street. The 20-year-old driver fled on foot, eventually hiding in a parked sedan nearby that had apparently been called to the area as a secondary escape vehicle. A K-9 unit tracked down the driver, leading police to the second, parked sedan, which contained three subjects.

After deputies ordered everyone from the vehicle, the deputy identified one of them as the driver who had fled from him. The driver, another 20-year-old man, and a 21-year-old man were arrested.

Officers recovered three pistols, including the one thrown from the vehicle on the freeway, and a rifle. Milwaukee Police list two of the pistols as stolen and were equipped with conversion switches, making them fully automatic weapons. Additionally, 128.3 grams of Cocaine, 25.4 grams of Fentanyl-laced Heroin, and 8 Xanax pills were recovered from the scene.

Felony criminal charges are pending.