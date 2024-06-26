As southeast Wisconsin deals with rain and humidity, there is a fear the region could soon be inundated with mosquitos. The lack of skeeters has been appreciated, but one entomologist says it is “only a matter of time” before they come out in greater numbers.

“The clock is ticking,” warned PJ Liesch, director of the UW-Madison Insect Diagnostic Lab. “In some areas (of Wisconsin), they are already out in force. In other areas, it is still a little quiet, but it could be coming.”

Wisconsin has seen plenty of rain, which is necessary for mosquitos to breed. However, Liesch told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News that perhaps the state has seen too much precipitation.

“If you’re getting regular rainfall, it can actually flush out some of the larvae,” he explained.

Even though the annoying bloodsuckers haven’t been inundating some urban and suburban areas, there are still plenty o the pests living in wooded areas, he said.

“I’ve gotten plenty of reports of mosquitos in the northern portion of the state,” Liesch told WTMJ. “(And when) you’re in the woods of Dane and Iowa Counties, the mosquitoes get pretty bad.”

