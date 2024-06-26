UPDATE 6/26/24 at 11:45am – The Department of Corrections has identified the staffer killed as 49-year-old Corey Proulx.

“It is with tremendous sadness and regret that I announce the loss of a dedicated professional, colleague, and friend in the line of duty,” said Jared Hoy, Department of Corrections secretary. “A career in corrections, with its dual mission to protect the public and guide individuals toward rehabilitation, can be demanding and requires so many sacrifices for our staff and our families, and Corey made the ultimate sacrifice. Our DOC family is mourning Corey’s loss, and we are keeping all of his family members and friends in our thoughts.”

Governor Tony Evers has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through sunset Thursday.

IRMA, WI – One of two staffers attacked by an inmate Monday at the Lincoln Hills youth prison in northern Wisconsin has died.

Lincoln County Coroner Valerie Caylor reports a 49-year-old male staffer at the prison has been pronounced brain dead after their head hit the concrete as a result of the attack. A second prison employee, a 25-year-old female, was released from the hospital earlier this week.

The 16-year-old inmate reportedly attacked the female employee after returning to a residence hall after their outdoor recreational period. They later also attacked the 49-year-old male.

Caylor tells WTMJ the family of the 49-year-old staffer is pursuing organ donation. A full autopsy is expected in a few weeks.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office will release more information regarding the attack later today.

Lincoln Hills has been subject to numerous lawsuits and abuse allegations in recent years, alleging excessive use of pepper spray, strip searches, and restraints against detainees. In 2018, then-Governor Scott Walker unveiled plans to convert the prison into an adult inmate facility, but those plans have not been implemented.

This is a breaking news story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.