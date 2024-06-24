RACINE – A child is in life-threatening condition this morning after a boat crash late Sunday near Racine’s Reef Point Marina.

Sherrif’s officials say a boat traveling at a high rate of speed carrying three people crashed into the second boat which had 11 people on board.

A third boat arrived on scene before rescue crews, and those on board are credited with potentially saving multiple lives after pulling people out of the water.

Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash, though no charges have yet been filed by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. At least 12 agencies responded to the scene.

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.