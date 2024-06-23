WISCONSIN – On Friday, The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that Disability Rights Wisconsin, one of their partner organizations, had a cyber-security incident that may have exposed private health information for nearly 20,000 Wisconsinites who are Medicaid members.

The exposure was discovered after strange activity was found on a DRW email account.

DRW is mailing notifications to Wisconsin Medicaid members whose information may have been accessed. Those who may have been affected are being offered free credit monitoring for one year and will have access to a dedicated call center. The call center will begin taking calls at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 24th.

