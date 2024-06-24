MILWAUKEE – A Drone Show is coming to Milwaukee.

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Villa Terrace Art Museum, a 20-minute drone show will light up the sky over Lake Michigan on July 10th.

Think larger than life images, moving and dancing to music.

“This is probably the most intricate show we’ve made,” Matthew Sanker, of Firefly Drones, told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “There are lot of aspects to it. (It has) the most dynamic movements and transitions between formations. The whole show is absolutely worth watching.”

The show will take place south of Bradford Beach.

“Without a bias, or perhaps with one, it will be the best show of the year,” Sanker laughed.

(Viewing map courtesy of Friends of Villa Terrace).

On Wednesday, July 10th, 7 – 10 p.m., the Friends of Villa Terrace is hosting a special Drone Show Viewing Party with lots of “illuminating” activities planned. Tickets are $25 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 – 17 and free for children four and under and can be purchased at VillaTerrace100.com.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: “That should be attempted homicide” — Milwaukee’s Fire Chief analyzes 16 fires believed to be arson on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News