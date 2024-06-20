UPDATE at 8:30 p.m. CST on June 20: A pregnant woman lost her baby and six teenagers were injured after a police chase turned into an officer-involved shooting.

A Milwaukee police officer shot two suspects in the vehicle: An 18-year-old female from Milwaukee suffered life-threatening injuries. She was pregnant and her baby did not survive. A 17-year-old male from Milwaukee suffered serious injuries.

Four other suspects in the vehicle suffered minor injuries: a 15-year-old female, 16-year-old male, 17-year-old male and 18-year-old female.

According to Milwaukee Police, a pursuit began Thursday at 2:23 p.m. when officers attempted to stop a vehicle at 17th St. and W. Vliet St. The vehicle was wanted in connection to an armed robbery carjacking that happened near Clybourn St. and Jefferson St. and an attempted armed robbery carjacking that happened near Broadway and Michigan St.

The pursuit headed north onto I-43 and ended when the suspect vehicle entered the construction lane and became blocked by the construction and a cement truck.

MPD officers approached the car and gave commands for the suspects to stop and exit the vehicle. The vehicle then reversed and struck a marked squad car. It drove forward, then reversed again towards an officer standing outside the squad car. Another officer then fired shots at two people in the suspect vehicle.

All the suspects were arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Police recovered a firearm in the stolen vehicle. It’s unclear if any of the suspects fired shots at officers.

Milwaukee Police said a 25-year-old male officer with over four years of service will be placed on administrative leave.

The West Allis Police Department and Milwaukee Area Investigative Team are leading the investigation.

Milwaukee Police Chief Norman said during a press conference Thursday evening that a community briefing discussing the incident will be released in the future. He also said that police officer body camera footage from the incident would be released soon.

UPDATE at 5:00 p.m. CST on June 20: Reports indicate that at least one person was shot and killed by Milwaukee police officers in a chase that led to the extended closure of I-43 in both directions from Capitol Dr. to Locust St.

MILWAUKEE — Commuters should avoid I-43 from Capitol Dr to Locust St in both directions while authorities investigate an alleged pursuit and shooting that left at least three people injured on Thursday afternoon.

As reported by our news partners at TMJ4, suspects in an allegedly stolen vehicle were chased onto the highway by Milwaukee police officers. The suspect vehicle allegedly crashed in the construction zone near a cement mixer on I-43, where Milwaukee police officers allegedly fired their weapons shortly before 3:00 p.m. CST.

It remains unclear whether gunfire was returned to law enforcement. However, TMJ4 is reporting that one suspect is in custody at this time. It has been confirmed that at least three gunshot wound victims have been hospitalized.

Evening commuters are urged to travel east/west instead of north/west in the area near and between Capitol Dr and Locust St. However, authorities are asking that commuters also avoid side streets nearby to the investigation site.

The Milwaukee Police Department will hold a briefing later this evening. Tune into 620 WTMJ and return to WTMJ.com for updates on this situation.

