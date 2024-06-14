MILWAUKEE – The funeral for Marquette University President Michael Lovell, who died on June 9 while on a trip in Italy after a three-year-long battle with cancer, has been scheduled for Thursday, June 20.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Gesu, with eulogies beginning at 1 p.m. The mass will be lead by outgoing Archbishop Jerome Listecki, with Father Bryan F. Summers serving as homilist.

A public visitation will also be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Church of the Gesu. All are welcome to pay their respects to the widely beloved university president.

Due to the limited capacity at the Church of the Gesu, the funeral Mass will also be simulcast at the Al McGuire Center. The Eucharist will be made available to those in attendance at the Al McGuire Center so that they may participate in the services.

Lovell and his wife Amy were in Rome with members of the Society of Jesus and the Board of Trustees on a Jesuit formation pilgrimage when President Lovell fell ill and was taken to a hospital in Rome, where he died. Lovell was 57 years old.

The funeral Mass will also be live-streamed here.

