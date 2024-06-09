MILWAUKEE – Marquette University announced Sunday that university president Michael Lovell has died after a three-year-long battle with cancer. The university said that Lovell had been diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare cancer that occurs in bones and soft tissues.

“The days ahead will be full of heartbreak,” the university said in a statement. “In this time of grief and sadness, let us come together as a community linked by faith and love.”

Lovell and his wife Amy were in Rome with members of the Society of Jesus and the Board of Trustees on a Jesuit formation pilgrimage when President Lovell fell ill and was taken to a hospital in Rome, where he died. Lovell was 57.

The university said that resources are available for the campus community through Campus Ministry, the Faber Center, the Counseling Center and the Employee Assistance Program, which is available 24/7. A campus prayer vigil is being planned and funeral arrangements will be shared by the university when they are available.

In the statement, Marquette highlighted Lovell’s contributions during his decade-long time leading the university, including serving on multiple local and national boards and consortiums, addressing mental health, and pushing the university forward.

“His contributions to Marquette will be remembered forever, just as his loss echoes throughout our community,” the university said.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson released a statement on Lovell’s death shortly after the university’s announcement:

“Marquette University has always been a great institution in Milwaukee; President Dr. Michael Lovell made Marquette a great community partner. “His faith was deep, and his commitment to service went beyond the boundaries of the campus. He promoted community service, he worked to improve public safety, and his leadership with the Near West Side Partners elevated that organization in ways that would not have been possible without him. “It is hard to overstate Mike’s role in higher education in Milwaukee. For the past decade, he was the first lay leader of Marquette University. Prior to that, Mike was Chancellor Lovell, the leader of the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. “Equally impressive was Mike’s kindness and humility. He was a gentle person who cared deeply about Milwaukee. He served our community with distinction. “I am greatly saddened by the passing of President Lovell. My sympathy goes out to his family, to the Marquette community, and to everyone in Milwaukee whose lives were touched by this great man.”

The Milwaukee Metropolitan Association of Commerce released this statement:

“The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) extends its deepest sympathies to the Marquette University community, the family and loved ones of Dr. Michael Lovell. His leadership and dedication to education have had a profound impact on Milwaukee. The future of our region is better because of his contributions. Our thoughts are with those who knew and admired Dr. Lovell during this difficult time.”

Numerous other local figures posted condolences on social media

RIP to an incredible man. Dr Lovell embodied everything that you would want in a leader- tough, humble, passionate, and energetic. His spirit will live on forever. — Travis Diener (@DienerTravis) June 9, 2024

Our prayers are with President Lovell, his family, friends, and @MarquetteU community on this sad day. — Aaron Lipski (@alipski1) June 9, 2024

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mike Lovell, the President of @MarquetteU. He was a great friend. He will be truly missed. May he RIP — Howard Fuller (@HowardLFuller) June 9, 2024

The Milwaukee community and @MarquetteU lost a good

man and leader today. Rest in peace Dr. Mike Lovell. pic.twitter.com/MaKBQMZaTP — Dale Kooyenga (@DaleKooyenga) June 9, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.

