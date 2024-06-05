GLENDALE – An investigation is underway into an alleged relationship between a Nicolet Union High School employee and a student.
In a letter sent to families June 4th, Superintendent Dr. Greg Kabara says the alleged relationship was an isolated incident that occurred off campus. The employee in question has since been removed from school premises and authorities have been notified.
Dr. Kabara did not name the Nicolet employee in question due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.
TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:
- Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley resigns
- Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson plans to be a “committed partner” with Milwaukee Public Schools
- Wisconsin Attorney General charges three with forgery connected to 2020 fake electors scheme
- Eau Claire Police search for Brisket Bandit
- Racine cafe brews opportunity for employees with disabilities