GLENDALE – An investigation is underway into an alleged relationship between a Nicolet Union High School employee and a student.

In a letter sent to families June 4th, Superintendent Dr. Greg Kabara says the alleged relationship was an isolated incident that occurred off campus. The employee in question has since been removed from school premises and authorities have been notified.

Dr. Kabara did not name the Nicolet employee in question due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:

READ: What AI says the Giannis heist movie could look like