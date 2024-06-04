MILWAUKEE – After an hours-long special meeting of the Milwaukee Public Schools Board of School Directors, the board has unanimously accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley effective June 30th.

“It has truly been an honor to serve Milwaukee’s children for nearly 35 years” said Posley in his final remarks of the night in front of a fraction of the capacity crowd from earlier Monday. “It has truly been an honor to serve this community of staff, families…and I just wanted to take this opportunity to say ‘thank you’. To the board, thank you for trusting in me to serve the Milwaukee Public Schools. Thank you.”

BREAKING: The Milwaukee Public Schools Board of School Directors has unanimously accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley.@620wtmj pic.twitter.com/Xq2oI9JZnq — Adam Roberts (@AdamRobertsMKE) June 4, 2024

The resignation follows a meeting that included several fiery comments from the public, and follows on the heels of a major financial scandal involving suspended funds for MPS from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction over delayed financial reports dating back to last September.

Dozens of people here – some with signs reading “Where is the money?” – and the room is filled nearly to the back of the auditorium. Superintendent Posley is here, sitting in his usual seat. Stay tuned for the latest on @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/Juk845iXNi — Wyatt Barmore-Pooley (@wyattbpvoice) June 3, 2024

In a statement released early Tuesday, the board said Regional Superintendent for the Southwest Region, Eduardo Galvan, will support and facilitate day-to-day operations for students and families while MPS searches for an interim Superintendent.

“Mr. Galvan has served MPS for over thirty years, operating in many roles throughout the district” the statement read. “The Board has full confidence in Mr. Galvan’s leadership during this time. The Board will begin the search for an interim Superintendent right away.”

This is a breaking news story; more information will be added as it becomes available.