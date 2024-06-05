The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating critically missing Shanice Kissley, who may be with an armed and dangerous man.

Kissley is described as a 35-year-old black female, approximately 5’07, 185lbs, with short dark afro style hair, and wearing a black sundress. She was last seen June 4th around 11:00pm in the area of the N. 25th Street and West Hadley Street on the city’s north side.

Kissley is believed to be in the company of Jamario Luckett, described as a 41-year-old black male, and believed to be armed and dangerous. Luckett is approximately 5’08, 175lbs, with black hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kissley or Luckett is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fifth District at 414-935-7252.

