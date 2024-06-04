On March 23rd of this year, Racine got a new coffee shop: The Inclusive Bean. But don’t confuse this place with your run-of-the-mill spot to get your caffeine fix. The Inclusive Bean is a community-based non-profit coffee shop sets itself apart from others since the establishment is run by teens and adults with special needs. It provides them with invaluable work and social skills in a supportive and loving environment.

WTMJ’s Spanning the State spoke with executive director, Amelia Fahnrich, about the evolution of the concept and why a coffee shop is a great setting for people to master skills and learn new ones. As baristas, The Inclusive Bean’s employees work on following multi-step directions and practicing their executive functioning skills which include: critical thinking, planning, time and resource management, and organization among others.

Applications are always accepted. All the information about this coffee shop is right here.