EAU CLAIRE – Police are searching for a brisket bandit. Surveillance video captured a man stealing a piece of meat from a smoker over the weekend.

“The suspect entered the victim’s back yard, licked their fingers, and made a clean getaway with 12 pounds of smoked deliciousness,” ECPD posted on its Facebook Page.

“If you recognize this meat thief, please contact our non-emergency line or submit a tip to crimestoppers,” the FB post said.

