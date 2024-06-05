EAU CLAIRE – Police are searching for a brisket bandit. Surveillance video captured a man stealing a piece of meat from a smoker over the weekend.
“The suspect entered the victim’s back yard, licked their fingers, and made a clean getaway with 12 pounds of smoked deliciousness,” ECPD posted on its Facebook Page.
“If you recognize this meat thief, please contact our non-emergency line or submit a tip to crimestoppers,” the FB post said.
