BROOKFIELD – A Brookfield police officer is recovering after they were dragged by a suspect’s car and assaulted during a traffic stop.

The incident occurred around 6:45pm in the Brookfield Square Mall parking lot. During the traffic stop, the suspect attempted to drive away, dragging the officer with them. Then after striking two other vehicles in the lot, the suspect physically assaulted the officer as they fled on foot.

Responding officers ultimately located and arrested the suspect, a 32-year-old man from Milwaukee.

The officer was treated and released from an area hospital overnight

As this incident was taking place, two associates of the suspect came to the scene and removed a firearm from the suspect’s vehicle. Both associates were located and arrested by responding officers.

