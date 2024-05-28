MILWAUKEE – A well-known Milwaukee deli and grocery store is once again up seeking a new owner.

A manager and co-owner of Koppa’s Fulbeli Deli on the city’s east side (1940 N Farwell Avenue) tells me the store is for sale. It’s unclear if any prospective buyers have come forward with an offer, or whether or not a stipulation of the sale is to keep the property a grocery store.

Koppa’s was sold to the Krishveer, LLC. trust by Ken Koppa, son of original owner Vern Koppa, and Ken’s business partner Peter Schmidt in 2013, and has been operated by Taylor Tiwari since 2017. The store opened in 1982, and has become known for both its deli sandwich offerings as well as its unique decorative displays and a playable Atari 2600 system.

A visit to Koppa’s Tuesday revealed plenty of empty store freezers and shelves, but the store remains operational. Store ownership has previously cited supply chain issues for the limited product availability.

Koppa’s hours are Monday through Thursday 9am to 9pm, and Friday through Sunday 8am to 9pm.

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.

