KENOSHA – Authorities are searching for a missing Kenosha teenager with a “high risk for trafficking.”

17-year-old Kaylee O’Connor was last seen May 19th at 9:23am at 5305 42nd Avenue in Kenosha. O’Conner left her residence on foot with no personal belongings and left her medication at Love of Grace Residential Group Home.

O’Connor is described as a female, white, 5’3″ tall, weighing 185 pounds, with blue eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants. O’Connor was also carrying a gray and black Steve Madden bag.

Anyone with information on O’Connor’s whereabouts is urged to call Kenosha Police at 262-605-5282.