DODGE COUNTY, Wis – At approximately 4:00 a.m. on Monday, May 27th, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Highway 16 in Elba, Wisconsin.

A Ford F-150 carrying five passengers was traveling north on County Highway TT when it failed to stop at a stop sign. The F-150 was impacted by a semi-truck without a trailer, operated by a 57-year-old male. He was transported to Prairie Ridge Hospital in Columbus, Wisconsin, with minor injuries.

Three out of the five occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene, including the 19-year-old male driver from Sun Prairie, a 17-year-old male passenger from Sun Prairie, and a 16-year-old male passenger from Madison.

Two 18-year-old female passengers were transported to a hospital. One passed away from their injuries at the hospital, while the other sustained life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

