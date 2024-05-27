MILWAUKEE — The body of a 40-year-old man was found by two fishermen at the meeting point of the East and West Twin Rivers in Two Rivers Harbor on Sunday morning. Based on their initial investigation, authorities have no reason to believe there is any danger to the public. It appears foul play was not a factor thus far.

According to the Two Rivers Police Department, the body was removed by crews with the Two Rivers Fire Department on Sunday morning. It was transferred to the custody of the Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office to be identified and analyzed.

An investigation is underway in a collaborative effort between the aforementioned agencies, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The body has since been identified as 40-year-old Joshua J. Donaher of Two Rivers. The circumstances behind his death remain unclear.

Anyone with information about this death is urged to contact Detective Klumpyan of the Two Rivers Police Department at (920) 686-7200.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

