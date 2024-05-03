It’s another cultural holiday. Break out the sombreros. Something to remember, though, it may not be the celebration you thought it was!

In reality, Cinco de Mayo has significance to a relatively small section of the Mexican population. According to Marquette Department of History Professor Sergio Gonzalez, it actually has to do with a battle, “Cinco de Mayo is a celebration that goes back to the defeat of the French army in 1862 in the city of Puebla, Mexico.”

Think of it as one of those battles where the home team, (Mexico), totally outnumbered, emerges victorious against the huge aggressor, (France).

Ultimately, they lost the war, though. But for people of Puebla, Mexico, it was a pretty big deal.

Gonzalez explains, “Since then, there’s been a commemoration of this big battle on Cinco de Mayo, on the 5th of May. And throughout the country of Mexico and among many Mexicans, it’s an important day. However, it is not actually Mexican Independence Day, as I think a lot of Americans sometimes confuse it to be.”

So it’s not what we thought, but we here in Milwaukee, of Mexican heritage or not, have never shied away from having a great time.

“Well, I think since the 1920s and 1930s. Mexican immigrants in the city of Milwaukee and across the state have held a number of different cultural celebrations. But again, the much larger celebration comes around September 16th, which is the National Day of Independence for the country of Mexico,” says Gonzalez.

For this Cinco de Mayo, head on out to your local Mexican restaurant like the Zocalo Food Truck Park on South 6th Street. Or maybe other festivals like at UMOS on South Chase Avenue, who’s hosting a Cinco de Mayo festival this Saturday. And there’s even a restaurant called Cinco de Mayo Festival right on Morgan Avenue.

Our own Libby Collins has the full interview with Professor Gonzales this Sunday on Wisconsin’s Weekend Morning News.

Feliz Cinco de Mayo a todos!

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

TOP CHEF TAKEAWAY: Sausage Celebration at American Family Field