GREEN BAY, Wis. — If he’s not kicking in the NFL, he wants to be flying in the sky! As it turns out, Green Bay Packers kicker Anders Carlson has a qualified job offer to be a pilot for Delta Air Lines. His adventure started at Auburn University where he studied aviation.

“They offer a degree where you can learn to fly. While other students were taking notes and studying in the building. I was up in the sky flying on top of them,” Carlson told Wisconsin’s Midday News during an exclusive interview at Lambeau Field.

Auburn is one of 15 schools that teams up with Delta for its Propel program.

“Delta has a great program for people learning to fly,” Carlson explained. “What it leads to is an accelerated route to the company itself. I got the qualified job offer, and obviously, everything changed for me.”

His path changed in 2023 because the Packers drafted him 207th overall in 2023. Carlson chose football first, but he says he’ll be flying eventually.

“I don’t know if it’s in five years or 10 years, or maybe when I’m 60 or 70 years old. I have it in store for whenever that time is,” Carlson said.

