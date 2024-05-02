MILWAUKEE – It’s only the first week of May and the Milwaukee Brewers have already been involved in three bench-clearing fights. The most recent was during Tuesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I think we’re undefeated when we clear benches,” joked Brewers Sr VP and General Manager Matt Arnold.

Arnold joined WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Thursday following a tumultuous week of ejections, suspensions, controversial umpire rulings, and a fight.

“We have a feisty group,” he explained. “These guys are really close and they’re going to protect each other. I’m proud of (Pat Murphy) for sticking up for our players.”

The organization had reached out to the league about a number of controversial umpire rulings (i.e. an Aaron Judge slide, a batter’s interference call, etc.) in the days leading up to the Wily Peralta ejection, Arnold confirmed.

“We had had some conversations (with MLB), and I think that was part of it, honestly,” he admitted. “We’ve had a number of calls that didn’t go our way. We have to respect that but it doesn’t mean we have to agree with it.”

