How did the political climate in the U.S. shape our public health care response?

What mistakes did medical professionals make at the beginning of the pandemic?

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Mary Beth Graham joined Scaffidiology Podcast Host Steve Scaffidi for an honest conversation about the early days of the pandemic and how our country’s leaders, medical professionals and the public dealt with the biggest health crisis in over a hundred years.

