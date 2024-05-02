Sandy Maxx joins Wisconsin’s Morning News with highlights of the seventh episode of Top Chef Season 21, “Sausage Celebration,” with Vince Vitrano and Erik Bilstad.

On location at American Family Field, this episode’s Elimination Competition challenged the cheftestants create a meal featuring sausage. The serving order of the sausage courses was decided by the finish of a running of the Famous Racing Sausages. From first to last, Hot Dog, Polish, Italian, Chorizo and Bratwurst.

Hear more highlights and reactions from celebrity judges former Milwaukee Brewers All Star player, Ryan Braun, and Chef Gregory Leon of Milwaukee’s Amilinda restaurant.

Follow along the full season of Top Chef with “What’s On Tap with Sandy Maxx” at https://wtmj.com/whats-on-tap/