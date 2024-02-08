MILWAUKEE — Roughly 10 minutes to the 2024 NBA Trade deadline, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Milwaukee Bucks will send veteran center Robin Lopez and cash to the Sacramento Kings.

It’s unclear what the Bucks will receive in exchange for Lopez and their cash considerations, but Woj anticipated that the Kings would waive Lopez instead of integrating him with their roster. If so, he will become an unrestricted free agent. Sacramento had an open roster spot to absorb Lopez’s contract.

This deal was likely facilitated so the Bucks could open an additional roster spot. This would allow General Manager Jon Horst an opportunity to seek an impact role player from the free-agency or buyout markets.

According to ESPN NBA Front Office Insider Bobby Marks, the deal saves Milwaukee $8.6M toward the luxury tax and made the most of their last opportunity to attach cash to a trade for the time being because of the second apron.

Similarly, the Milwaukee Bucks will not be able to sign any player who made more than $12.4 million before being bought out because of the second apron rule instituted in the NBA’s most recent collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

The following teams are ineligible to sign a player waived and had a pre-existing salary of $12.4M+.



– Golden State

– LA Clippers

– Boston

– Phoenix

– Milwaukee

– Denver

– Miami — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 8, 2024

