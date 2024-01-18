MILWAUKEE — With a big year headlined by upcoming elections, the Milwaukee Bucks made a stop at Bayview High School and brought the fun with them. The team’s beloved mascot, Bango, and the high-flying Rim Rockers dazzled the crowd while registering student voters.

Bucks Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, Angela Gilman told WTMJ that regardless of the year, it’s still important to vote.

“Even in off years, when the elections are happening, it’s important to vote too because you’re voting for change in your community, and the only way to do that is to vote,” Angela said.

Angela said the Bucks, in partnership with the League of Women Voters in Milwaukee, are going around to multiple high schools in the Milwaukee area to register students 18 and older to vote.

“We’re just kinda coming in and helping [the League of Women Voters] kind of Bucksify it and make it a little more fun… and really just getting these seniors excited about registering to vote,” Angela said.

Bango, the Rim Rockers and DJ Shawna visited the high school gym and brought the house down in front of all the students as they cheered and even participated in some of the action. It’s safe to say the students enjoyed this experience.

“I personally love the Rim Rockers, so thank y’all for coming out and seeing us,” senior Paris Robinson said. “It was really cool.”

“I loved it! I’m a Bucks fan,” senior Eynisha Causey said. “I enjoyed it from beginning to end.”

Eynisha and the other students also know how important it is to be able to vote.

“It’s a big impact on people because with being 18 and everything you also have responsibilities,” Eynisha said. “So with them coming out and helping us… I feel like that’s a great help on us 18-year-olds and even 17-year-olds because they’re going into 18.”

Angela said Bango, the Rim Rockers and DJ Shawna all love being out here to help people register to vote, and the whole Bucks organization is happy to help with voting too.

“It’s a huge organizational push for us that we support voting efforts,” Angela said. “Just kind of bringing our entire organization to make this a really fun event… and showing seniors that voting is fun and they should definitely be a part of it.”

