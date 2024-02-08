JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Southeastern Jefferson County until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday 2/8/23.

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee is calling this a life-threatening situation and advises to take shelter immediately. NWS reports a tornado was located on the ground near Evansville, moving northeast; considerable damage to homes, businesses and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible.

6:25 PM Thu: A very dangerous storm and Tornado Warnings remain in progress over Jefferson Co. A funnel cloud has been spotted near Fort Atkinson. Seek immediate safe shelter if in the path of this storm! pic.twitter.com/8gbw3cqDoL — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) February 9, 2024

NWS has also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Washington and Dodge County until 7:00 p.m. and Racine, Milwaukee, Walworth, Waukesha and Jefferson County until 7:15 p.m. Strong thunderstorms will continue to impact Fond du Lac County through 7:00 p.m.

Expect gusty winds up to 50 mph that could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible.