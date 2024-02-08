MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are moving toward a defensive-minded identity by trading backup point guard Cameron Payne and a 2027 second-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers for point guard Patrick Beverley.

The trade was first announced by the Twitter account of Beverley’s podcast. The trade details were confirmed shortly thereafter by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Beverley, 35, is a Chicago native whose defensive prowess and intensity have long been coveted throughout the league. He is averaging 6.3 points, 3.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game in Philadelphia this season.

Although he’s shooting just 43.2% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point land this year, Beverley is renowned for his defensive prowess and culture-setting. Beverley has made three All-Defensive teams during the course of his career.

He was influential in Houston’s success from 2012 to 2017, resetting the culture of the Los Angeles Clippers from 2017 to 2021 and bringing Minnesota back to the Playoffs in 2022.

This is great!



1. @patbev21 learns he’s being traded to the #Bucks.



2. Realizes Malik Beasley is on the team and FaceTimes him.



3. Hilarity ensues. #NBA#Tradedealine pic.twitter.com/up40Oe3Rdl — Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) February 8, 2024

