Devin Booker scored 32 points, Kevin Durant added 28 with a big fourth quarter and the Suns beat the short-handed Bucks 114-106 on Tuesday night.

The Bucks played without star guard Damian Lillard, who missed the game with a sprained ankle, and starting center Brook Lopez, who was out for personal reasons. Milwaukee also played most of the night without forward Khris Middleton, who left in the first quarter with a sprained ankle.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 34 points on 13-for-24 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. Malik Beasley added 22 points.