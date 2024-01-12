UPDATE: A Blizzard Warning has been issued for Sheboygan and Fond du Lac Counties from 5:00 p.m. this evening to 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

MILWAUKEE – A large snow storm is making its way into southeast Wisconsin.

“Snow is expected to quickly accumulate Friday morning with a few inches of snow possible before lunchtime,” said Storm Team 4 meteorologist Tyler Moore. “Roadways and travel will start to go downhill. Winds will start to intensify this morning as well.”

Snow will continue to add up this afternoon, according to Moore.

“Blizzard conditions will be possible by Friday evening into tonight as temperatures drop and the snow becomes fluffier and lighter,” Moore said. “Winds will gust near 40 to 45 mph causing blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility. Snow showers will linger into Saturday morning but the heaviest snow and most of the accumulation will be done.”

In total, most of the area can expect 8-12 inches of snow, isolated higher amounts will be possible with lake enhancement a few miles inland, according to Moore. Lesser amounts are expected along Lake Michigan.

Road conditions have been messy all morning; the current road map from the Wisconsin DOT shows numerous freeway closures across Southeast Wisconsin (indicated by red exclamation marks):

The closure on 41/45 southbound near Lannon Road in Washington County is due to a jackknifed semi-truck that split in half:

Image Credit: TMJ4 News

Additionally, WTMJ’s Adam Roberts captured this image on the Zoo Interchange elevated west-to-south ramp earlier this morning, where cars had stalled out and people were exiting their vehicles:

Right now in the Zoo Interchange, several cars are stalled out, with people exiting their vehicles as snow continues to fall.@D_La recommends not leaving your vehicle, and waiting for assistance from road crews. We'll have more throughout the morning on WTMJ. pic.twitter.com/Lw20zMd4r2 — Adam Roberts (@AdamRobertsMKE) January 12, 2024

As of this afternoon, all lanes of the interchange were open.

WTMJ 5-DAY FORECAST

*******BLIZZARD WARNING FOR FOND DU LAC AND SHEBOYGAN COUNTIES FROM 5PM THIS EVENING TO 3AM SATURDAY***

*******WINTER STORM WARNING FOR ALL OF SE WISCONSIN UNTIL 12PM SATURDAY*****

HERE’S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRIAN NIZNANSKY

TONIGHT: Snowy and Windy. Still Some Mix Lakeside. Additional 2-4″

Low: 23

Wind: NE 20-30 G 40 mph

SATURDAY: Snow Showers. Windy With Blowing Snow. Additional 1″

High: 24

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Very Cold

High: 10. Wind Chill: -20 to -10

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Frigid.

High: 6. Wind Chill -25 to -15

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Bitter Cold

High: 4. Wind Chill -25 to -15

