MILWAUKEE — On this latest edition of WTMJ’s Decision Wisconsin: Countdown to the RNC podcast, Steve Scaffidi speaks with retired Milwaukee County Judge Mary Kuhnmuench and local Attorney Matt O’Neill about the legal issues swirling around the court cases of former President Donald Trump.

The conversation revolves around how those legal issues could impact the 2024 presidential election and the former President’s potential candidacy. Steve also gets their expert legal opinions on the Wisconsin “fake electors” case and whether or not criminal charges could be forthcoming.

PREVIOUS EDITION: Previewing 2024 Elections & Donald Trump’s Looming Candidacy

WTMJ’s Decision Wisconsin podcast is your digital destination for all things related to the 2024 election, and the countdown to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. The Decision Wisconsin: Countdown to the RNC Podcast is available on your podcast platform of choice, and here on the WTMJ website/app.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: A Spotlight on Rising Stars from Milwaukee Business Journal’s 2024 40 Under 40