MILWAUKEE – After an extremely slow start to winter, the upcoming forecast is a snow plow driver’s dream.

“It looks like the (snow) drought is coming to an end,” said Ryan Cotic, of Great Lakes Landscaping.

Another couple of inches of snow are expected Wednesday night, according to Storm Team 4 meteorologist Tyler Moore.

“It’s a quick moving system but will bring the chance for 1-2 inches of snow,” he said. “This will be a light and fluffy snow.”

A larger snow storm is tracking this way on Friday. Moore said that system could dump several inches of snow.

Tuesday’s snowfall prompted Great Lakes Landscaping crews to make multiple stops at some client sites. News of more snow on the way is music to Cotic’s ears.

“Our (plow drivers) are getting some sleep right now,” he told Wis. Morning News. “We’ll be back (removing snow) Wednesday night.”

