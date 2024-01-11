UPDATE: Milwaukee Police told WTMJ that the abduction was related to a vehicle theft downtown that happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near Wells and 2nd St., where a suspect stole a parked, running vehicle containing a seven-year-old passenger. The vehicle containing the passenger was then found near North Ave. and 6th St. a short time later, with MPD saying he “abandoned the vehicle and got into another vehicle.”

The seven-year-old was not injured.

MILWAUKEE – A Milwaukee Police squad car and the white SUV it was chasing both ended up in Lincoln Creek on Thursday, January 11. It began on Teutonia Ave. near Hadley St. around 11:15 a.m., where officers observed a vehicle matching the description of one wanted in connection to abduction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10.

MPD told WTMJ officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle accelerated and the officers began pursuing them. The pursuit ended when the vehicle lost control and crashed into the creek near 44th and Congress. The squad car slid into the creek as well but no officers were injured.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old male, was taken into custody. The passenger of the vehicle, another 17-year-old male, was arrested after a brief foot pursuit. Both were transported to local hospital for treatment. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

MPD said criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

According to our news partners at TMJ4 News, a tow truck was used to retrieve the cruiser and the damaged SUV from Lincoln Creek.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it is provided.