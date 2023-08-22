MILWAUKEE — The 2023 Wisconsin State Fair rolled into town from August 3 to 13, and WTMJ was front and center from the Bank Five Nine Studio at the Wisconsin State Fair’s Guest Service Pavilion. In case you missed some of the action, we’ve got you covered!

Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023: WTMJ at the Fair with Steve Scaffidi, Sandy Maxx & Brian Noonan

Fun and games commenced on a special Saturday show with the co-hosts of WTMJ N.O.W. (Sandy Maxx & Steve Scaffidi) and Brian Noonan, host of WTMJ Nights. They played hilarious games including ‘Stick or No Stick’ while interacting with fans in the crowd and looking back at the best moments of the State Fair.

Friday, Aug. 11, 2023: Political Power Hour, Jeff’s Goodbye & Taste Tests

WTMJ N.O.W. hosted its Political Power Hour featuring Republican lobbyist Bill McCoshen and WI Rep. Deb Andraca, who dissected key political issues on the local, state and national levels in a constructive and thoughtful manner.

Jeff Wagner discussed rampant traffic offenders in Wisconsin, a rapidly approaching Fall season and his farewell to the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair.

Wisconsin’s Afternoon News welcomed Chef Adam Pawlak to try a three-part taste test of food from around the Wisconsin State Fair including fried ravioli, a brisket plate and a Barbie-themed donut.

Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023: Miss Wisconsin, Cream Puff Chat & More!

Another wonderful day at the Wisconsin State Fair included a visit from Miss Wisconsin, various conversations about Wisconsin State Fair delicacies and a corner on the legal drinking age with Jeff Wagner.

Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023: Gov. Tony Evers joins WTMJ N.O.W.

It’s only natural for the Governor of Wisconsin to stop by the Wisconsin State Fair! During his visit, Gov. Tony Evers stopped by our studios for a chance to chat with Steve Scaffidi and Sandy Maxx on WTMJ N.O.W. The discussion focused on the current state of Wisconsin politics, including his latest push for a special legislative session on childcare funding. Click here to read more from their discussion, or listen below.

Tuesday, Aug. 8, 202 3: Tommy Thompson joins Wisconsin’s Afternoon News

Former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson visited with John Mercure and Sandy Maxx during his time at the Wisconsin State Fair on the previous day, and on Tuesday, WTMJ reshared the interview in its entirety and broke down the discussion in an article. You can click here to learn more about that discussion, or listen below.

Monday, Aug. 7, 2023: Random Acts of Kindness with Bank Five Nine + a Grandson’s Visit

WTMJ partnered with Bank Five Nine for their Random Acts of Kindness activation just outside the Bank Five Nine Studios at the Wisconsin State Fair. Visitors stopped by the grassy area across the road from our studio to meet with WTMJ teammates on our Street Team, plus representatives from Bank Five Nine. Check out a video recap of the event below:

Meanwhile, WTMJ N.O.W. had a very special guest in-studio — Steve Scaffidi’s beloved grandson, Max! He provided a handful of fun facts about the Wisconsin State Fair on the program throughout our time there. Here’s a snippet from his live, in-studio appearance with his grandpa.

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023: What can we buy for $6.20 (or $620)? + Here Come The Mummies

As part of the first of two speciality Saturday shows from the Wisconsin State Fair, John Mercure, Greg Matzek and Debbie Lazaga set out to find what they could purchase around the Wisconsin State Fair for $6.20. Lazaga took it a step further, venturing to learn what she could but for $620! The results may surprise you.

Later in the evening, Sandy Maxx visited with some supernatural sensations from Here Come the Mummies, a group of fully-costumed and anonymous musicians whose presence has been felt at concerts and events across Wisconsin. Their primary genre has been described as American funk rock.

Friday, Aug. 4, 202 3: Sens. Tammy Baldwin & Mark Kelly, Bug Chow Mein & the Giant Slide

U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin (Wisconsin) and Mark Kelly (Arizona) joined John Mercure for a conversation about former President Donald Trump’s indictments, the detention of U.S. solider & Racine native Travis King, and bipartisan cooperation. To read more about it, click here.

Meanwhile, WTMJ Reporter Adam Roberts tapped into his adventurous side by sampling the Bug Chow Mein from Exotic Meats Grill at the Wisconsin State Fair.

WTMJ N.O.W.’s star duo of Sandy Maxx & Steve Scaffidi also took a trip down the beloved Giant Slide on their way to a delicious cream puff.

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023: The 2023 Wisconsin State Fair Begins

It’s all fun and games from the Wisconsin State Fair as we returned to the Bank Five Nine Studio for two weeks with the people of Wisconsin and all the fair has to offer. Take in the sights and sounds of the Wisconsin State Fair in our video below, or relive the action from our broadcasts at State Fair Park.

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023: Cream Puff-a-Palooza with Jeff Wagner

300 people lined up at 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2 — the day before the public start of the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair — to receive a free four-pack of cream puffs courtesy of WTMJ! Our very own Jeff Wagner hosted the event, broadcasting live from the scene while serving these delicious treats for a select group of fans.

