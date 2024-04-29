GREEN BAY – It’s expected to be the biggest event ever staged in Green Bay and important decisions loom. Titletown hosts the 2025 NFL draft. A delegation, dozens strong from Green Bay attended the draft this weekend in Detroit. They got a first-hand look at operations, and a hefty to-do list as they prepare for the draft next spring.

“We’ve been to other drafts before,” Discover Green Bay‘s Nick Meisner told Wisconsin’s Morning News on Monday. “So, nothing super new, but yeah, Detroit was big.” An estimated 750-thousand people attended the event in Motor City over the three days of the draft. Green Bay officials, including the Mayor, spent time networking, idea gathering, and eye-opening.”



“It makes it more real, now that it’s going to be in Green Bay next year,” Meisner said.

Discover Green Bay expects visitors for the draft to stay in hotels up and down the eastern part of Wisconsin, certainly as far south as Milwaukee. For folks watching on television, there will be no doubt where this event is being held. Meisner says the whole draft will showcase Green Bay and Wisconsin, “…from the logo to people on stage to the performers.”

Even inside a year now, a major decision still has yet to be finalized: where to build the draft stage, and viewing area for potentially hundreds of thousands of fans. “We do know it’s going to be in the Lambeau Field area. We do not know specifically where the footprint will start and end,” Meisner explained. The draft in Green Bay begins with the first round, April 24, 2025.

