The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is looking to boost its staffing levels, and the head of the department is asking for funds to get the job done.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball says they’re hoping to hire nearly 100 corrections officers and 27 new sheriff’s deputies. To accomplish the goal Ball is asking for a budget increase of 17 million dollars next year.

The Milwaukee County J currently has 154 corrections officers. With its current capacity, it should have 247 COs.

Ball says the budget would achieve a “critical pay increase, in order to provide a competitive wage, which became necessary when the state of Wisconsin passed a 33 dollar an hour starting pay for its correctional staff.”

TMJ4 News reports the Milwaukee County Jail would have an additional 93 correctional officers to manage the capacity at the jail.

If Ball’s wish is granted, the department’s budget would grow from 50 million to 67 million dollars. Ball presented her budget to the County Board on Wednesday, the same day every county department proposed its 2024 budget requests.