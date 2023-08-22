MILWAUKEE — With an excessive heat warning in effect for Wednesday, August 23, leaders of Milwaukee Public Schools have officially decided to close in order to protect the health and safety of students and faculty alike.

While the general school population is not back in classrooms until Sept. 5 in Milwaukee, many students and families in the early-start programs have been back in classrooms since Aug. 14. Some of the schools on the early-start calendar include high schools, 6th to 8th grade middle schools and K-12 schools.

The announcement was made on the Milwaukee Public Schools website, where officials confirmed the Aug. 23 closure and said the following on Thursday, Aug. 24:

“An excessive heat watch remains in effect for Thursday, August 24. For the safety of all MPS students and staff, the district is watching the forecast closely. We will alert families and staff as soon as possible if any changes will be made to school or program schedules for Thursday.”

RELATED: Excessive Heat Warning in effect Wednesday, Thursday

MPS Central Services and administrative buildings will remain open to prepare for the new school year. Staff at those facilities are expected to report to work as usual on Wednesday morning.

After school activities are also canceled, MPS officials confirmed on their website. That includes Recreation Child Care Camps, Community Learning Centers (CLCs), Safe Places and more.

To learn more about the school closure and how it may impact the child in your life, click here to visit the MPS alert on their website.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed to the public.

WHAT’S GOING ON IN WISCONSIN ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23?

READ: Introducing ‘Decision Wisconsin: Countdown to the RNC’ — your No. 1 podcast for Milwaukee’s 2024 RNC prep