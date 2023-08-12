MILWAUKEE — President Joe Biden will visit Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 15 to highlight one full year of the Inflation Reduction Act and the ways in which his administration’s policy has helped to grow the U.S. economy from the lower and middle classes despite spiking inflation worldwide.

This visit was formally announced by The White House on Friday as a means for President Biden to discuss “how Bidenomics is Investing in America to grow the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top down.“

The Inflation Reduction Act was passed with the goal of limiting the impact of post-pandemic inflation rates by reducing the federal government’s budget deficit, and addressing the cost of prescription drugs, among many other things.

The White House announcement drew a striking response from Wisconsin’s GOP Chairman Brian Schimming via our news partners at TMJ4:

“From sky-high prices to the chaotic southern border, Joe Biden is out of step with Wisconsinites on every issue. No matter how many times Biden visits our state, he won’t be able to con Wisconsin voters into believing they are better off now than three years ago.”

President Biden’s visit comes just over a week before Milwaukee is home to the first Republican presidential debate leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

