WEST ALLIS – The state governor may be the most sought-after figure every year at the Wisconsin State Fair.

Still, Tony Evers joined WTMJ N.O.W. in the Bank Five Nine Studios for a conversation on the current state of Wisconsin politics, including his latest push for a special legislative session on childcare funding.

“I don’t think Republicans want the responsibility for the failure of a major industry in the state, and that’s our childcare industry” Evers tells WTMJ. “So I think once they kind of think that through, we may get something accomplished.”

The governor also discussed his thoughts on the potential re-drawing of Wisconsin legislative districts now that the state Supreme Court has a liberal majority for the first time since 2008 with the swearing in of Justice Janet Protasiewicz.