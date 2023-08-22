MILWAUKEE — With a serious heat wave landing in Southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, it’s essential that community members across the region stay cool, hydrate and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun. If you’re in Milwaukee County and need a place to beat the heat, you’re in luck.

Between community gathering places, public parks and pools across the region, Milwaukee County has countless options for those who need a haven from the heat. A cooling center is a designated place, oftentimes either air-conditioned or with access to cold water, where community members can seek refuge from the negative health impacts of extreme heat. They are commonplace in other parts of the country where extreme heat can be a frequent issue.

Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky projects that parts of Milwaukee will reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit during this heat wave — a mark the city hit once in June 2022 and another time 10 years prior.

Remember to drink plenty of water, wear light clothing, and try to get indoors when you can to avoid heatstroke or other heat-related illnesses as temperatures push into triple digits.

Milwaukee County Cooling Centers:

Central Public Library (814 W Wisconsin Ave) Repairers of the Breach (1335 W Vliet St) Carver Splash Pad (911 W. Brown St.) Walker Square Wading Pool (1031 S. 9th St.) Tiefenthaler Wading Pool (2501 W. Galena St.) East Public Library (2320 N Cramer St) Mitchell Park (2200 W. Pierce St.) Mitchell Wading Pool (524 S. Layton Blvd.) Franklin Square Playfield (2643 N. 13th St.) Martin Luther King Public Library — Temporary (2767 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.) Mitchell Street Public Library (906 W. Historic Mitchell St.) Clarke Square Park (2300 W. Vieau Pl.) Gordon Splash Pad (2828 N. Humboldt Blvd.) Clinton E. & Bernice K. Rose Senior Center (3045 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.) Columbia Playfield (1345 W. Columbia St.) Merrill Playfield (461 N. 35th St.) Center Street Public Library (2727 W Fond du Lac Ave) Moody Splash Pad (2201 W. Auer Ave.) Washington Park Senior Center (4420 W Vliet St) Bay View Public Library (2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave) Enderis Playfield (2938 N. 32nd St.) Burnham Playfield (1755 S. 32nd St.) Washington Park Public Library (2121 N Sherman Blvd) Lucille Berrien Splash Pad (3629 N. 16th St.) Modrzejewski Playfield (1020 W. Cleveland St.) Green Bay Playfield (3818 N. 8th St.) Pulaski Indoor Pool (2701 S. 16th St.) Ben Franklin School Playground (2308 W. Nash St.) Shorewood Public Library (3920 N Murray Ave) Humboldt Wading Pool (3000 South Howell Ave.) West Milwaukee Village Centre-Community Center (1345 S 47th St) Atkinson Public Library (1960 W Atkinson Ave) Ohio Playfield (974 W. Holt Ave.) Burbank Playfield (6225 W. Adler St.) Holt Playfield (1716 W. Holt Ave.) Jacobus Wading Pool (6501 W. Hillside Ln.) Emigh Playfield (495 E. Morgan Ave.) Southgate Playfield (3350 S. 25th St.) Zablocki Public Library (3501 W Oklahoma Ave) Tippecanoe Wading Pool (1411 E. Warnimont Ave) Schulz Aquatic in Lincoln Park (1301 W. Hampton Ave) Tippecanoe Public Library (3912 S Howell Ave) Wilson Pool (1601 W. Howard Ave) West Allis Senior Center (7001 W National Ave) Hales Corners Wading Pool (5765 S. New Berlin Rd.) Wedgewood Wading Pool (7201 W. Wedgewood Dr.) Cool Waters in Greenfield Park (2028 S. 124th St.) Oak Creek Public Library (8040 S 6th St) Grobschmidt Senior Center (2424 15th Ave) South Milwaukee Public Library (1907 10th Ave) Oak Creek Community Center (8580 S Howell Ave.) Pulaski-Cudahy Wading Pool (5400 S. Swift Ave.) Sheridan Pool (4800 S. Lake Dr.) St. Francis Library (4230 S. Nicholson Ave.) Whittier School Playground (4382 S. 3rd St.) McGovern Park Senior Center (4500 W Custer Ave) Custer Playfield (4001 W. Custer Ave.) Smith Wading Pool (5462 N. 33rd St.) Villard Square Public Library (3310 W Villard Ave) Tubman Wading Pool (4750 N. 48 St.) Harriet Tubman Park (4750 N. 48th St.) Clovernook Playfield (6594 N. Landers St.) Capitol Public Library (3969 N 74th St) Dineen Splash Pad (6901 W. Vienna Ave.) Good Hope Public Library (7715 W. Good Hope Rd) Noyes Indoor Pool (8235 W. Good Hope Rd.) Lindsay Park (4360 N. 87th St.) Madison Splash Pad (9800 W. Glendale Ave.) Whitefish Bay Public Library (5420 N Marlborough Dr) Cooper Wading Pool (8701 W. Chambers St.)

Stay safe, Milwaukee County!

