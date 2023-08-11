MILWAUKEE — In what’s been reported as an act of self-defense, an 18-year-old allegedly shot and killed a 16-year-old who was trying to rob him and at least one other person at gunpoint near N 87th St & W Silver Spring Dr on Friday morning.

As reported by the Milwaukee Police Department and our news partners at TMJ4, authorities were alerted to a double-shooting near Valhalla Memorial Park around 10:40 a.m. on Friday, August 11. Investigators found that the suspect, an armed 16-year-old, attempted to rob at least two people at gunpoint.

However, one of the victims — an 18-year-old — was also armed at the time. The two individuals allegedly exchanged gunfire, leaving the 16-year-old robbery suspect with a fatal wound that eventually claimed his life.

The robbery victim was also hurt in the exchange, though the extent of his injuries were never deemed life-threatening. He was transported to the nearest hospital for emergency treatment and evaluation. No further details on his current condition have been revealed.

Milwaukee police officials say they are also looking for another suspect. However, none of the people involved — the late suspect, the suspect at large, or the victim — have been identified at this stage of the process.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed to the public.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Glendale police officer fired while facing seven child pornography charges