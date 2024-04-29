WEST ALLIS – The West Allis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl, 14-year-old Natalia Shea.

She is described as about 5’2″ tall and about 150lbs, with brown eyes and with brownish/reddish hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a white zip up hoodie with a teddy bear on the back, a white top, a jean skirt, and tennis shoes.

No information has been provided on where or when Shea was last seen.

If you know have any information about Shea or her whereabouts, the West Allis Police Department is urging you to call Detective Heather Stuettgen (414-302-8089) or, in her absence, your local law enforcement immediately. The West Allis Police Department non-emergency number is 414-302-8000.

