MILWAUKEE — Nine people were injured and a 17-year-old male victim died when a vehicle occupied by at least eight people including six teenagers was involved in a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle near N 68th St & W Silver Spring Dr in Milwaukee, police say.

According to a statement from the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), authorities were called to the 5100-block of W Hampton Ave around 11:23 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13 for reports of a stolen vehicle recently linked to an armed robbery being spotted by Milwaukee police officers.

When approached by Milwaukee Police, the vehicle allegedly fled the area, beginning a chase. Soon after, the vehicle collided with another car at the intersection of N 68th St & W Silver Spring Dr, nearby to the Milwaukee Police Dept.’s District No. 4 building.

In total, 10 people were hurt in this crash including a 17-year-old male who suffered injuries that claimed his life. This individual’s identity has been withheld by the Milwaukee Police Dept. as they notify the next of kin. Milwaukee police say that seven other individuals were in the stolen vehicle at the time of the crash — males age 15, 16, 17, and 18, an 18-year-old female and two more unidentified females.

Two victims in the car that was struck were also hurt. MPD officials identified them as a 25-year-old female and a 42-year-old-female, both from Milwaukee. They, along with all other injured individuals, were transported to area hospitals for emergency evaluation.

This incident is actively under investigation. If you have information that may contribute, you’re urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department by caling (414) 935-7360. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips.

This is a developing story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

