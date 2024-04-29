CEDARBURG, Wis. — The Ozaukee County District Attorney’s Office has filed multiple charges against the co-owner of the Autumn Farm Sanctuary in Cedarburg.

Holly Rose Herbst is charged with one count of animal mistreatment – intentional or negligent violation, and one count of failure to provide drink to confined animals. The charges carry a maximum combined 18 months in prison and 20,000 dollars in fines if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint filed Monday, volunteers reported that the farm was struggling financially and relying heavily on a limited remaining number of unpaid volunteers to care for the animals and maintain the property. One of those volunteers reported that the animals were not receiving veterinary care, and often went without food and water for long periods of time. The barn was also reported to be filthy with no straw.

Ozaukee County law enforcement officers conducted an unannounced visit at the farm along with a veterinarian with the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) on February 7th. Ultimately, the veterinarian did not believe that the animals needed to be seized. However, he did observe negligence in providing food, water, and shelter.

A second unannounced visit to the farm was conducted on April 20th after more reports of ongoing animal neglect were reported in late March and early April. Detective Matthew Haas noted that the conditions of the barn had not improved since the last visit in February.

In particular, Detective Haas observed that one of the pigs had more pronounced ribs than the last time they were out there. That pig’s hooves were also severely overgrown, and it was affecting the pig’s ability to walk around.

The barn had empty food and water bowls. The bowls that did have water in them were filthy with mud and feces, and the water was not potable. There had been hay spread in one part of the barn, but was barely enough to cover the concrete floor and not sufficient for animal bedding.

After the second visit, the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office seized the large pig named “Bluey”, two turkeys, 34 chickens, 3 goats, 3 ducks, and 2 pot-belly pigs.

Herbst will make her initial court appearance on May 13th.

