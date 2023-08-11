The Milwaukee Brewers continue to work with state and city leaders on a revenue plan for funding maintenance at American Family Field.

“I’m optimistic,” Rick Schlesinger, president of business operations, told Wis. Morning News on Friday. “We’re having a lot of productive discussions.”

Earlier this year, Gov. Evers proposed a $290 million package that would’ve taken funds from the state’s surplus. The proposal was shot down by GOP leaders, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday the team could start looking for a new home this fall if an agreement is not reached. Charlotte, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee were reported as possibilities.

“We’re trying to come up with solutions,” Schlesinger explained. “There is a willingness and recognition that we want to get something done.”

Logistics and details are the trickiest part, he admitted.

“The devil is in the details.”