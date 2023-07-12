MILWAUKEE — While the masses recognize Wisconsin first for its beer and cheese, the state has a rich culinary history spanning different cuisine and flavor profiles that may some as a surprise to those outside of the Midwest. Bravo’s longtime cooking competition, Top Chef will put a spotlight on Wisconsin as one of the nation’s culinary powerhouses by making it the subject of its 21st season.

As announced by the Bravo network on Wednesday morning, Milwaukee and Madison will operate as the home base of Top Chef’s 21st season. Talented chefs from all culinary backgrounds will descend on Wisconsin for the show’s Quickfire Challenges and Elimination Challenges.

Governor Tony Evers expressed his personal excitement with this opportunity for the world to learn more about the culinary history and talent across Wisconsin.

“We are honored to be able to welcome Top Chef to Wisconsin for its upcoming season. We’re proud to be known here for our rich food culture, talented chefs, and exceptional local ingredients,” Gov. Evers stated. “I know our diverse culinary traditions will help inspire the participants, captivate viewers, and showcase all of the great things Wisconsin has to offer.”

This will mark the first time that Wisconsin is being featured on Top Chef, which premiered in March 2006. Filming and release dates have not been made public at this stage.

Bravo also announced a replacement for longtime host Padma Lakshmi, who announced she would be stepping away from the show after 19 seasons. Kristen Kish, a professional chef whose career was jumpstarted by winning Season 10 of Top Chef in 2013, will step into the role alongside regular judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon made it known that he would like to participate as a guest judge:

Hey @BravoTopChef, I know a thing or two about the door county food scene! I’d like to at least throw my hat in the ring for guest judge 🤝 https://t.co/EU8H1BZOid pic.twitter.com/jyrA6bzLSm — AJ Dillon (@ajdillon7) July 11, 2023

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Summerfest attendance increases 40% compared to last year + 3 weekend format will return in 2024