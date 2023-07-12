MILWAUKEE — It was one of the biggest secrets in Milwaukee history. Who would headline the Harley Davidson 100th Anniversary concert?

Much has been said about the decision to keep the names of the artists quiet. But do you remember how the night unfolded? Newsradio 620 WTMJ was on the ground broadcasting live from Veterans Park as Tim McGraw, Kid Rock, and Elton John were introduced.

WTMJ’s Erik Bilstad combs through the 2003 broadcast while getting fresh perspectives from former WTMJ hosts Ben Sherman and John Jagler.

Click the link to hear how it sounded.