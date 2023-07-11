MILWAUKEE — Three weeks of world-class music, food, and games came to a close as Summerfest wrapped up its 55th anniversary over the weekend. Organizers say that Summerfest’s attendance took a jump by 40% compared to 2022.

Summerfest hosted more than 600 artists and 624,407 fans over the course of its three weekends. These numbers strengthen ‘the Big Gig’s’ reputation as a world class music experience, right here in Milwaukee.

“These are fantastic results for Summerfest’s 55th anniversary. We are thrilled our fans turned out to enjoy Summerfest’s unique brand of music, food, and fun,” said Don Smiley, Chief Executive Officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “As I look back on my 20 years of leading Summerfest, this year’s festival is a highlight, as our team continued to deliver a world-class experience in a world-class setting.”

There were record numbers in sponsorship for the 55th annual festival. Milwaukee World Festival Inc. celebrated 15 new sponsors joining Summerfest and 17 new sponsors becoming part of Summerfest Tech.

“Summerfest’s 2023 results allow our organization to continue to position the festival for future success” Sarah Pancheri, President of Milwaukee World Festival Inc. said. “The Summerfest experience remains one of the best in the business and our team looks forward to enhancing that experience in the years to come.”

As part of Summerfest’s non-profit mission, the festival made various contributions throughout the community:

Provided over 50,000 free tickets throughout Milwaukee

Festival goers provided over 27,000 pounds of food donations for the Hunger Task Force

Over $18,000 worth of hygiene products which will be donated to Milwaukee and Waukesha County schools through United Way

Over 3,500 books for Next Door’s community literacy initiatives

Dates for Summerfest 2024 have been announced with the festival sticking to its format of three weekends. The festival is set for June 20-22, June 27-29, and July 4-6.

