In front of the gathered media and representatives from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and the Zibler Family Foundation, Chancellor Mark Mone announced the UWM College of Public Health would be receiving 20 million dollars to advance health equity in the state.

“I can’t think of another organization — another foundation — that has shown the commitment to the community and in particular around public health,” Mone said at the announcement Wednesday morning. “This is one of the highlights of my career.”

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson was also on hand for the announcement, and touted the ability for the donation to bridge the financial gap in public health access for low-income families in the region. “Today is a celebration. I’m optimistic about the future because of days like this.”

Of the 20 million dollars donated, around half will be used to create an endowment that will fund student scholarships at Zilber College of Public Health for years. Foundation executive director Gina Stilp tells WTMJ a whole generation of public health advocates that would have not had access to Wisconsin’s only accredited school of public health will now have that door open to them.

“Disinvested who have the most difficult time achieving health equity now have access to this university. We see investment in education as an investment in economic opportunity for our neighborhoods, as well as an investment in public health equity.”

That message rings especially strong after yesterday’s passage of a two percent Milwaukee sales tax, which some believe will have a bigger impact on the lowest earners in the city.

Stilp also said the donation the largest individual commitment the foundation has made since Joseph Zilber’s death in March of 2010.